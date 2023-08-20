Kiara Advani is one of the most talented actresses who never shies away from setting major fashion goals. The actress frequently ignites her fans' passions with her angelic beauty and unrivalled sense of style. Every now and again, Kiara's extravagant fashion selections leave her admirers speechless. And yet, the same thing occurred once more when the actress posted some captivating images on her Instagram account while changing into a pricey gown.

Kiara Advani posted some breath-taking photos of herself on her Instagram account. The actress is wearing a black dress that is draped in the pictures. The dress had a halter neckline and was sleeveless. The dress also has knot accents and an asymmetrical cutout design, which add to its appealing appearance. In addition, Kiara's special dress included a thigh-high slit on one side and crossed straps at the back. Kiara chose to forgo jewellery and wore a pair of golden stone-studded heels to emphasise her appearance.

There is no disputing that Kiara Advani's stunning appearance mesmerised everyone. The actress completed her look with brown smokey eyes, pink lipstick, flushed cheeks, and a high bun, and she looked stunning.

We cannot dispute the ability of Kiara Advani's clothing selections to make people pause, look, and yearn for the same. And one of those is surely this priceless black dress. However, after some investigation, we were able to determine the cost and the manufacturer of this dress. For those who don't know, Kiara Advani's black dress is from the company The Attico and has a hefty price tag of 1,806.00 euros, or roughly Rs 1,63,570.23.