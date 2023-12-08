Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have a shared passion for dance. They often share videos of themselves dancing to viral Indian songs. Recently, the sibling duo delighted their followers with a new video where they flawlessly danced to the Assamese ever-green song 'Mon Hira Doi'.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, ‘Mon Hira Doi’, this evergreen Assamese foot-tapping song, wins hearts of the internet sensation Kili Paul and Neema Paul as they dance to its tune. I always believe that – be it Bihu or any other Assamese song, our culture has the potential to go global".

When Assamese cinema was in its golden age, another miracle happened to it. The Assamese cinema got its first superhero—a dashing, glamorous face named Biju Phukan.

The song 'Mon Hira Doi' is from the Assamese film 'Bowari' and was sung by the state's first superstar, Biju Phukan. The melody, which highlights traditional Assamese tunes, topped the music charts upon its release and remains a favourite among all age groups to this day.