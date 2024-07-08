The action crime thriller "Kill," featuring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, experienced notable growth at the box office over its first weekend. Despite a slow start on Friday, July 5, the film saw a more than 30 percent increase in revenue by Sunday, July 7, amidst stiff competition from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama "Kalki 2898 AD."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, "Kill," produced by Karan Johar, earned Rs 2.8 crore on Sunday, bringing its three-day total to Rs 6.2 crore. The film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 27.19 percent, with the highest attendance during evening shows. To ensure continued success, "Kill" now faces the critical test of maintaining its box office performance on Monday.

"Kill" is emerging as a strong addition to this year's lineup of mid-budget films, joining the ranks of successful releases like "Laapataa Ladies," "Madgaon Express," and "Munjya." While "Kill" outperformed Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies," it still trails behind Kunal Kemmu's "Madgaon Express" and Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh's "Munjya." After three days of release, "Laapataa Ladies" earned Rs 3.9 crore, "Madgaon Express" collected Rs 7.05 crore, and "Munjya" grossed Rs 19.25 crore in its first weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented on "Kill's" box office performance on X, noting, "#Kill sees an upward trend in its opening weekend, but the results could’ve been better if it had been released on a different date. Let’s face it, #Kill has the merits, even the word of mouth is unanimously positive, but the #Kalki2898AD juggernaut has eclipsed its biz. All eyes on the make-or-break Monday."

Since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), "Kill" has benefited from positive word of mouth. IndiaToday.in's Zinia Bandyopadhyay awarded the film 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its blend of intense action and compelling storytelling, and noting its departure from traditional Bollywood elements like singing and dancing.

In addition to Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, "Kill" features Tanya Manktila and is produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.