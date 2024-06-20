Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller 'Kill' is poised to make history as the first Hindi film to secure a release in over 1000 screens across North America. This milestone is a notable achievement for Bollywood, reflecting the growing global appeal of Indian cinema.

The significant screen count for 'Kill' is largely credited to the buzz generated by its success at various international film festivals, most notably the Tribeca Film Festival. The film’s trailer, released a few days ago, has received widespread acclaim and praise from audiences worldwide. Film enthusiasts have lauded its gripping and intense appeal, contributing to heightened anticipation.

'Kill' features newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The high-octane action thriller is set on a moving train and has been noted for its intense violence. The story follows a commando, played by Lakshya, who boards a train to reunite with his girlfriend, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, before her parents marry her off to someone else. The journey takes a dramatic turn when the train is hijacked by a group of goons, forcing the commando into a relentless fight to protect her.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, 'Kill' promises an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience with a relentless display of action and bloodshed. The film is set to hit theaters on July 5, and the anticipation surrounding its release suggests it could set new benchmarks for Indian films in international markets.