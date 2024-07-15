Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos from her recent trip to India, where she attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The American socialite's post, captioned "India has my ❤️," has gone viral, offering fans a rare peek into one of the most lavish celebrations of the year.

Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, was among the international celebrities who graced the star-studded event held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The sisters' first visit to India included a red carpet welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel and an auto-rickshaw ride through Mumbai's bustling streets, experiences that are set to feature in an upcoming episode of their reality show "The Kardashians."

The Ambani-Merchant nuptials drew thousands of guests, including prominent figures from politics, Bollywood, and sports, as well as global personalities. The guest list boasted names like John Kerry, Tony Blair, and Boris Johnson, and tech industry leaders such as Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Lee.

This grand celebration, hosted by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani for his son Anant and bride Radhika Merchant, has captured worldwide attention. Kim Kardashian's involvement and social media updates have further amplified the global interest in this opulent Indian wedding, offering her followers a glimpse into the extravagant affair and the couple's joyous moment.