Kim Kardashian who is currently in India to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, performed 'Seva' at ISKCON Temple with her sister Khloe Kardashian and motivational speaker Jay Shetty. She also served food to the children.

Taking to Instagram on July 16, Kim shared pictures from her sacred visit to the temple.

She wrote, "Thank you Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls I'm forever grateful."



The Kardashians were seen wearing long dresses with a dupatta over their shoulders.

Kim arrived in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations. The sisters graced the wedding festivities in true Kardashian fashion.

Both wore outfits designed by Indian designers for all the functions.