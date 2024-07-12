Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a grand entrance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. She wore a sparkling red-coloured mermaid skirt with a tiny blouse that featured tassels and unique strappy sleeves. Staying true to her bold style, Kim looked every inch like the diva she is.

Kim was one of the wedding guests who chose to wear sequins at the wedding. The actor styled her red outfit with layered diamond neckpieces and a sleek maang-tika. She skipped wearing bracelet or bangle and finished her statement look with slightly curly hair and some smokey makeup.

Kim was joined by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who also looked lovely in her mermaid lehenga. Hers was a combination of silver and golden with an off-shoulder blouse and lots of diamond-gold jewellery. Khloe also carried a matching potli and a giant maang-tika to finish her overall look. The Kardashian sisters definitely cut a striking picture with their respective looks at Anant-Radhika's wedding.

This is Kardashians first time in India. As per an exclusive report by IndiaToday.in, the duo has been filming the whole wedding and their appearance at these functions for their popular reality show 'Keeping up With The Kardashians', which streams on Hulu app.

The big wedding is taking place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The entire Bollywood, and many prominent names from the world of sports, business and politics have participated in the festivities. After the wedding ceremony on Friday, Anant and Radhika will host a mini reception on Saturday where India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is expected to come. This will be followed by two more exclusive receptions on Sunday and Monday.