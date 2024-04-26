India's pop sensation King and international superstar Jason Derulo have joined forces to release this year's ultimate party anthem, "Bumpa." Following King's successful collaboration with Nick Jonas on "Maan Meri Jaan," this new track marks Derulo's first collaboration with an Indian artist, promising a fusion of global sounds and styles.

"Bumpa" exudes infectious energy, featuring Derulo's dynamic dance moves and King's signature swagger. Shot in Barcelona, the music video showcases both artists alongside a talented group of dancers, choreographed by the renowned French duo Les Twins.

Expressing his excitement, King shares, "Working with Jason on ‘Bumpa’ was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I'm all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and ‘Bumpa’ is just the start."

Derulo adds, "'Bumpa' has been an incredible experience. King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide."

Released under Warner Music India, "Bumpa" aims to captivate audiences globally with its electrifying beats and catchy lyrics. The track is now available on all streaming platforms, promising an unforgettable dance experience for listeners worldwide.