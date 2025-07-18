Kirron Kher’s emotional return at ‘Tanvi The Great’ premiere impresses fans and celebs

Kirron Kher’s rare public appearance at ‘Tanvi The Great’ premiere highlights her health journey and film industry support

Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher made a rare public appearance at the premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’, directed by her husband Anupam Kher.

The event, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, was emotional for many attendees, not just because of the film, but due to Kirron’s presence.

Accompanied by her son Sikander Kher, Kirron walked the red carpet, greeting photographers and exchanging light-hearted words with the media. The mother-son duo held hands as they entered the venue.

Kirron wore a bright red traditional outfit with detailed embroidery, while Anupam Kher chose a classic black tuxedo.

The couple posed together for photos.

Many fans noticed signs of her ongoing health battle, including slightly frail movements and visible fatigue. In April 2021, Anupam Kher had shared that Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He wrote on Instagram that she was undergoing treatment and expressed confidence in her recovery.

Since then, Kirron has mostly stayed away from the spotlight, focusing on her recovery and limiting public appearances. The premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was a star-studded event.

The film marks Anupam Kher’s return to directing after nearly two decades and features Shubhangi Dutt in a lead role opposite him. Several well-known personalities from the film industry attended in support, including Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Soni Razdan, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Tacker, and Chunky Panday.