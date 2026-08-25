Kit Harington swaps Westeros for Hogwarts as Gilderoy Lockhart

Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, replacing Nicholas Hoult in the role.

HBO Max confirmed the recasting on social media, saying the change was made because of scheduling issues. Hoult, who was initially cast as the vain Hogwarts professor, had existing commitments to two other projects, according to Deadline. Changes to the Season 2 filming schedule eventually made it impossible to accommodate those commitments.

Harington was then approached for the role and was available to join the production. The casting also gives him a connection to Lockhart: he previously voiced the character for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, released late last year.

Speaking in a featurette for Audible, Harington recalled reading the first Harry Potter book at around the same age as its protagonist.

“I read it, and like so many generations, I was entranced,” he said, recalling how he remained a fan throughout his teenage years.

Lockhart is introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, where he becomes Hogwarts’ Defence Against the Dark Arts professor. Known for his charm, vanity and obsession with fame, the wizard claims credit for achievements that are often not his own. Kenneth Branagh previously played the character in the 2002 film adaptation.

Season 2 of the series was renewed in May and is scheduled to begin filming this autumn. The first season is expected to premiere around Christmas.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Returning cast members include Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, while Mark Mylod is an executive producer and director on the series. Jon Brown, who worked on the first season, has joined Gardiner as co-showrunner for Season 2.

The role marks Harington’s third HBO series. He previously played Jon Snow throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and currently stars in Industry.