Bollywood's beloved filmmaker Karan Johar rang in his 52nd birthday on May 25, with a double celebration - a star-studded bash and the announcement of his next directorial venture. Sending fans into a frenzy, the director took to social media, sharing a snapshot of a notebook emblazoned with the words "Untitled Narration Draft. Directed by: Karan Johar. May 25, 2024."

With a simple yet intriguing caption "Get? Set? Go!" accompanied by a heart emoji, Johar ignited a wildfire of speculation and anticipation. While the project's title remains a closely guarded secret, industry insiders like Ayesha Shroff and Maheep Kapoor could not contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with enthusiasm.

Fans, too, wasted no time in sharing their dream casting wishlist, with many hoping to see the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunite on the silver screen or witness the sizzling chemistry of "Shershaah" stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani light up the big screen once again.

Earlier today, Johar was spotted heading to a surprise birthday bash organized by his inner circle, including Kajol, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan. The beloved director was showered with heartfelt wishes from Bollywood's biggest names, with Kareena Kapoor Khan playfully offering "two tickets to Legoland" and Malaika Arora affectionately dubbing him a "sexy boi."

Johar's last directorial outing, the 2023 blockbuster "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, left audiences spellbound. As the curtain rises on his latest project, fans eagerly await the revelation of the star-studded cast and intriguing plot that Johar is sure to masterfully craft.