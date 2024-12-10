Allu Arjun's much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which hit theatres on December 5, 2024, has been smashing box office records. However, amidst the overwhelming buzz, an unexpected mix-up during a screening at the Cinepolis Centre Square Mall in Kochi added an unintended twist to the action-packed saga.

On December 6, during the 6:30 PM show, the theatre mistakenly played the second half of the film before the first, leaving the audience in a state of confusion. As the end credits rolled just when viewers anticipated an intermission, murmurs of disbelief spread through the crowd.

Initially, some cinephiles assumed this might be a deliberate non-linear storytelling technique—a hallmark of modern cinema. However, the realization that they had missed the entire first half of the 3-hour-20-minute blockbuster soon turned their amusement into frustration.

As disappointment set in, a segment of the audience demanded refunds, while others insisted that the theatre rectify the error by screening the first half. A small group of about ten people chose to stay back to watch the first half when Cinepolis management arranged a special screening at 9 PM. Meanwhile, refunds were promised to those unable or unwilling to wait.

"I was baffled at first and thought Sukumar was trying something experimental," said one viewer. "But it didn’t take long to realize this was just a mix-up."

The Cinepolis management apologized for the oversight, acknowledging the confusion caused by the screening error. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our patrons and appreciate their patience as we worked to resolve the matter,” said a spokesperson for the theatre.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring a stellar cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been raking in accolades and smashing records. The film, a sequel to 2021’s 'Pushpa: The Rise', delves deeper into the high-stakes world of red sandalwood smuggling led by Pushpa Raj.

Within just three days of its release, the film has grossed an astonishing Rs 621 crore worldwide, with critics and audiences alike praising Allu Arjun's gripping performance and Sukumar's masterful direction.

The Cinepolis incident, while amusing in hindsight, is unlikely to dampen the film’s soaring popularity. Fans of the franchise have taken the mix-up in stride, with many sharing memes and jokes on social media about the unusual experience.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues its dominance at the box office, proving once again that Allu Arjun and Sukumar have crafted a cinematic juggernaut that resonates with audiences worldwide—even when viewed in the wrong order.