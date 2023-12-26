The forthcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8' will feature Saif Ali Khan and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, sharing insights into their relationship. The celebrity talk show, hosted by Karan Johar, promises a blend of fun, candidness, and honesty as the mother-son duo discuss their lives.

The episode's promo reveals Saif's choice to forgo university and Sharmila's frank confession that she often scolds her son. Despite their royal heritage, the pair display a typical mother-son bond that resonates with viewers. The promo also highlights Saif's discomfort when Sharmila discusses his teenage years, exposing secrets that visibly unsettle the actor.

The conversation takes a humorous turn when Karan Johar asks Sharmila about the last time she scolded Saif. Saif humorously interjects, revealing that the scolding happened just before their show appearance, adding a spontaneous element to the episode.

As the anticipation builds for this episode, viewers can expect a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and genuine revelations that make "Koffee with Karan 8" a must-watch for fans eager to witness the candid side of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.