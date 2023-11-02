In an exciting revelation on the popular chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 8, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol confirmed that he will be part of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's, debut directorial project. Bobby, who graced the 'Koffee' couch with his brother, Sunny Deol, shared his connection with SRK's production house, Red Chillies Productions. He mentioned, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First, I did 'Class of 83', now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel.' I think they've always given me good stuff".

Aryan Khan, who is set to make his directorial debut, previously revealed that he has completed the writing for his project, which he will also direct. While details about Aryan's show are eagerly anticipated, there are reports that it might be titled 'Stardom.' However, an official announcement regarding the cast is still pending.

Notably, in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show and discussed Aryan's career aspirations. Shah Rukh mentioned that Aryan, despite being a talented writer, did not aspire to become an actor, recognizing that it wasn't his calling. "Wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that help you do it and learn it. But I think I realized it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh shared on the show.

As for Bobby Deol, he has an exciting lineup of projects. He is all set to appear in the action thriller film 'Animal,' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Aryan Khan's directorial venture and Bobby Deol's continued association with Red Chillies Productions only adds to the anticipation of what promises to be an intriguing show.