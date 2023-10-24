Ever since the promo of the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has been making waves on the internet, and fans are eager to see the duo together. Furthermore, speculation about who will appear on the show in upcoming episodes is now nonstop.

According to a report in India Today, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji are all set to appear on the show together.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol have approved of shooting an episode together. The two far-flung relatives in the business made their joint debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. After Season 2, this will be their first appearance together on KWK. According to the insider, Karan has a tonne of exciting things in store for the pair.

By the way, Kajol and Rani have been getting along a lot during the Durga Puja celebrations, which end today with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is very important since it's a time to celebrate, visit several pandals, and spend time with friends and family. Kajol used her Instagram account earlier today to give fans a preview of her Navami celebrations. Kajol donned a large red bindi and a gorgeous light brown saree for the occasion. She met up with her cousin Rani Mukerji again at the pandal, as her son Yug and husband Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaaman served the bhog.