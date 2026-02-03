Korean Cultural Centre India to present K-Art Pavilion at India Art Fair 2026

Korean Cultural Centre India will take part in the 17th edition of India Art Fair, scheduled for February 5–8, 2026, at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds. The participation, in collaboration with Keumsan Gallery, signals a deepening of artistic exchange between India and the Republic of Korea.

Placed within the fair’s Institutional Section, the K-Art Pavilion will feature 13 works by four contemporary Korean artists—Eunjin Kim, Yongrae Kwon, SINN (Jineon Kim) and Sungyong Hong. The pavilion will open on February 5 in the presence of Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Curated under the theme Resonances of Light, the pavilion examines light as a narrative tool through materials that span tradition and modernity. Works employ mother-of-pearl and lacquer alongside stainless steel and aluminium, with the display conceived as an immersive spatial experience rather than a conventional booth.

Founded in 1992, Keumsan Gallery is among South Korea’s first-generation contemporary art spaces. Its director, Hwang Dal-seung, who served as president of the Korea Galleries Association from 2021 to 2025, said the partnership is aimed at supporting Korean contemporary art’s engagement with global markets.

The artists’ practices reflect varied approaches to material and memory. Eunjin Kim uses mother-of-pearl to address power and desire; Yongrae Kwon works with hammered stainless steel to produce shifting light effects; SINN (Jineon Kim) creates layered surfaces by scratching aluminium; and Sungyong Hong employs traditional lacquer techniques to explore perception and recollection.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said Korean culture’s global reach is expanding beyond music and screen to the visual arts, and that participation in India’s largest art platform opens new opportunities for Korean galleries internationally.

The India Art Fair remains a key meeting point for collectors, curators and museum professionals across South Asia and beyond, reinforcing its role as a major international art platform.