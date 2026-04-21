Korean First Lady hails K-pop's global wave at Delhi championship; India, South Korea announce cultural initiatives

New Delhi saw a surge of K-pop enthusiasm on April 20 as the ‘K-Dream Stage: All India K-Pop Grand Championship’ drew a packed audience at Yashobhoomi Auditorium, reflecting the steady rise of Korean cultural influence across India.

South Korea’s First Lady, Kim Hea Kyung, attended the event as a guest alongside President Lee Jae-myung, who is on his maiden state visit to India. Addressing participants, she pointed to the expanding cultural exchange between the two countries and said, “I firmly believe that all of you here will become leading figures in shaping a new global wave of popular culture, including in India and Korea.”

The contest, organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, featured dance and singing competitions alongside performances by invited artists. Popular K-pop group Younite performed for the audience, adding to the high-energy atmosphere of the event.

Highlighting the role of culture in diplomacy, Kim said, “Culture has the power to connect people beyond borders… I hope today’s event will serve as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and empathy between our cultures.”

The event comes at a time when Korean cultural content—from music to streaming series—has gained a strong foothold in India, particularly among younger audiences. Shows such as Crash Landing on You and Vincenzo continue to enjoy repeat viewership, while global hits like Squid Game dominate streaming charts.

K-pop’s popularity has also been driven by groups like BTS, whose return following military service has reignited fan engagement in India.

Earlier in the day, President Lee noted the growing cultural and economic ties between the two nations, citing the popularity of K-pop and K-dramas in India alongside the recognition of Indian cinema, yoga and cuisine in Korea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint statement, announced plans to launch the India–Korea Friendship Festival in 2028, aimed at celebrating shared heritage and expanding cultural exchange. He referred to the historical link between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro as a symbol of longstanding ties.

Both sides also agreed to establish a Mumbai Korea Centre, envisioned as a cultural hub combining elements of K-pop and Bollywood. Several memoranda of understanding were exchanged following delegation-level talks, signalling deeper cooperation across sectors.

The championship and accompanying diplomatic engagements underline a broader trend: cultural exchange is increasingly shaping the India–South Korea relationship, extending beyond entertainment into trade, education and public diplomacy.