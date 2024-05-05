The South Korean government has launched an investigation into alleged chart manipulation by HYBE, the agency behind global pop sensation BTS. The probe comes amid resurfaced allegations of "sajaegi" marketing, referring to illegal tactics to inflate music sales and chart rankings.

The controversy reignited after an old court case revealed rumors that HYBE engaged in chart-rigging practices as early as 2017. Responding to public outcry, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism confirmed on May 5 that it had received a petition demanding an inquiry into a 2017 incident where HYBE allegedly paid off a blackmailer related to chart manipulation.

The Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) will spearhead the investigation, requiring a statement from HYBE regarding the accusations. Some fans have staged protests, criticising the agency's perceived lack of transparency in addressing the issue.

The allegations against BTS, who have significantly contributed to promoting South Korea's cultural profile worldwide, are seen as an irony by many. The situation is further complicated by the fact that BTS members, including youngest member Jeon Jungkook, had to pause their global careers to fulfill mandatory military service duties.

While HYBE has not yet responded to the probe, the investigation highlights the scrutiny faced by a major K-pop agency amid the industry's rapid global expansion and concerns over fair business practices. As one of the biggest acts in the world, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for BTS and the future of K-pop's integrity on the international stage.