Jungkook of BTS didn't just earn the title "golden maknae" - he helped cement it in linguistic history. The 27-year-old singer, known worldwide as the youngest member of the groundbreaking K-pop group BTS, has played a pivotal role in popularising Korean terminology across global cultures.

The Oxford English Dictionary's December 2024 update marks a significant milestone in the growing influence of Korean culture, adding seven new Korean words including "maknae" - a term that has become synonymous with Jungkook himself.

While the word traditionally refers to the youngest member of any group or family, Jungkook's exceptional talents and charm led his bandmates, particularly RM alias Kim Namjoon and fans to dub him the "golden maknae," a nickname that spread rapidly through global fan communities.

Korea's cultural impact extends far beyond K-pop vocabulary. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, "dalgona" - another newly added word - captured worldwide attention through the viral dalgona coffee trend. Few realised they were participating in a phenomenon named after a traditional Korean honeycomb candy, which later gained even more recognition through the hit series "Squid Game."

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The dictionary's latest additions reflect how deeply Korean culture has woven itself into daily global conversation. "Noraebang" (karaoke rooms), "hyung" (term for elder brother), "jjigae" (stew), "tteokbokki" (spicy rice cakes), and "pansori" (traditional opera) join the lexicon, demonstrating the breadth of Korean cultural influence from entertainment to cuisine.

Arirang News's The Daily Report highlighted BTS's role in this cultural shift, specifically mentioning Jungkook's influence on the term "maknae." The group's internal dynamics, including the "maknae line" (Jimin, V, and Jungkook) and "hyung line" (RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope), have introduced millions of fans to Korean age-based social structures.

This dictionary update follows a significant 2021 addition of 26 Korean words, including "K-drama," "Hallyu" (Korean Wave), and "mukbang," showcasing how Korean popular culture continues to reshape global language and entertainment. Through music, media, and even everyday conversation, Korean vocabulary has transcended borders, creating a new chapter in cultural exchange.