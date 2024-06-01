Netflix has announced the much-anticipated release date for the third season of the popular series 'Kota Factory'. The show, starring Jitendra Kumar, is set to start streaming on the OTT platform from June 20 onwards.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, 'Kota Factory' Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu. The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase since its inception, and the upcoming season is highly anticipated by viewers.

Raghav Subbu, the showrunner, shared insights into what audiences can expect from the third season. He stated, "Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, expressed her excitement about bringing back the beloved franchise. She emphasized the emotional connection that 'Kota Factory' has forged with its audience, describing it as more than just a show but an emotion. Bami highlighted the relatability of the final year experience portrayed in the new season.

The main cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar, will reprise their roles in Season 3. Additionally, the new season will introduce a new character, the Chemistry teacher, portrayed by Tillotama Shome.

'Kota Factory' has been praised for its realistic portrayal of student life and the challenges faced by students preparing for competitive exams. With the third season set to premiere soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the journey of Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, and the rest of the Kota Factory gang.