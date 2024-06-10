Fans of the popular web series 'Kota Factory' have been delighted with the release of the trailer announcement for the much-awaited third season. The makers took to social media to share a captivating poster along with the caption, "Put it on your timetable. Kota Factory Season 3 trailer out tomorrow!" So, one can mark their calendars because the trailer is set to drop on June 11.

As soon as the news hit the interwebs, fans flooded the comment section like a tidal wave of excitement. One user exclaimed, "Waiting jeetu bhaiya," while another couldn't contain their emotions, commenting, "Sachiv ji, jeetu bhaiya emotion." It's clear that the anticipation is real!

The makers have already announced that the third season of 'Kota Factory' will start streaming on a popular OTT platform from June 20 onwards.

Before the release date announcement, beloved 'Jeetu Bhaiya' a.k.a Jitendra Kumar teased fans with an intriguing video. In this mind-bending clip, he challenged viewers to decode a math equation for clues about the release date, leaving people scratching their heads and reaching for calculators.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by the brilliant showrunner Raghav Subbu. This season promises to be a high-stakes drama, with our favourite characters Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, and Ranjan Raj taking center stage.

The logline for the season reads: "Having now braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season."

Kota Factory's previous two seasons received widespread acclaim and positive responses from audiences, solidifying its status as a fan favorite. With the trailer release imminent and the premiere date set, fans can hardly contain their excitement for the highly anticipated return of this compelling series.