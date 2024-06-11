The wait is over as the makers have released the official trailer for the much-awaited third season of 'Kota Factory,' starring the fan-favourite Jitendra Kumar as 'Jeetu Bhaiya.'

In a social media post on June 11, the streaming platform teased the trailer, captioning it with "(I)IT'S HAPPENING!! Kota Factory: Season 3 releases on 20 June, only on [OTT Platform]!"

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, the new season follows Vaibhav (Mayur More), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Uday (Alam Khan), Vartika (Revathi Pillai), Shivangi (Ahsaas Channa), and, of course, the iconic Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar).

The trailer opens with Jeetu Bhaiya dropping his signature mantra: "Jeet ki taiyari nahi, taiyari jeet hai" (Preparation is victory). He even reveals why students call him 'Jeetu Bhaiya' instead of 'Jeetu sir.'

As students gear up for exams, Vaibhav grapples with immense expectations, while Meena questions the essence of preparedness for a challenge like JEE. Throughout, Jeetu Bhaiya reminds them that their journeys matter, regardless of ranks and scores.

Amidst the monochromatic landscape of Kota's academic pressure, a new Aimers teacher, Pooja Ma'am (Tillotama Shome), rallies her students for a final push in the advanced exam, exclaiming, "Ab aakhri baar, zor laga do, aur advance mein tod phod macha do!"

Jitendra Kumar shared his excitement, saying, "This is the moment we've been building up to, and the trailer captures it perfectly. As the JEE preparations intensify, Jeetu himself must also brace for what's ahead."

The season's logline promises a high-stakes drama as students brace for the IIT JEE exam, with Jeetu Bhaiya's journey to discover his calling intertwined.