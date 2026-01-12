KPop Demon Hunters scores key music win at 2026 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden song from KPop Demon Hunters became the most talked-about moment of the night as the 2026 Golden Globe Awards wrapped up with a strong showing for animation, global storytelling and emerging talent. The track, simply titled Golden, won best original song and helped the animated feature secure the award for best animated motion picture, underlining the growing influence of K-pop-driven storytelling on mainstream Hollywood stages.

Held on January 11, the ceremony brought together film, television and music’s biggest names, but the conversation quickly moved beyond traditional prestige titles. The success of KPop Demon Hunters marked a shift in audience taste, with genre animation and pop-forward soundtracks no longer sitting on the margins of major awards nights.

Another moment that drew attention was the recognition for Adolescence, which won best limited series. Much of the buzz surrounded young actor Owen Cooper, whose performance was widely praised and seen as a breakout turning point. His work added emotional weight to a series that tackled difficult themes and resonated strongly with both critics and viewers.

Cinema honours were led by One Battle After Another, which won best motion picture in the musical or comedy category and also secured awards for direction and screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson. The film’s success reinforced the director’s standing while also reflecting the Globes’ appetite for bold, character-driven narratives.

Acting categories delivered their share of headline moments. Timothée Chalamet won best actor in a musical or comedy for Marty Supreme, continuing his run as one of the most bankable and critically admired performers of his generation. On the supporting side, Teyana Taylor’s win for One Battle After Another stood out as a career-defining achievement.

International cinema also made its presence felt, with The Secret Agent taking best non-English language motion picture, while television awards highlighted the strength of long-form storytelling, including a best drama series win for The Pitt.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcast on CBS with streaming on Paramount+, the 2026 Golden Globes reflected an industry in transition. From a K-pop-fuelled animated hit dominating music and animation categories to new faces like Owen Cooper capturing attention, the night signalled a broader, more global future for mainstream awards recognition.