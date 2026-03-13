‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ sequel confirmed as creators return to expand the story

A sequel to the hit animated musical fantasy “Kpop Demon Hunters” is officially in development, with director duo Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to write and direct the follow-up.

The new film will be the first project under a multi-year writing and directing partnership with the duo across animated projects, the company said in a statement.

Kang said the response to the original film has been overwhelming. “I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said, adding that “there’s so much more to this world we have built… this is only the beginning.”

Appelhans echoed the sentiment, saying the characters have grown deeply personal to the creators. “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home,” he said. “We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

Released in 2025, Kpop Demon Hunters was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and went on to become a major global hit on streaming platforms.

The film blends K-pop music, action sequences and Korean mythology. Its story follows Rumi, Mira and Zoey — members of the globally famous K-pop girl group HUNTR/X — who secretly live double lives as demon hunters. While maintaining their celebrity status through concerts and performances, the trio uses music and teamwork to protect the world from supernatural threats.

Their biggest challenge arrives in the form of a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who turn out to be demons in disguise.

The film also achieved commercial success beyond viewership. Its soundtrack produced chart-topping tracks such as “Golden”, while the movie broke several streaming records after release.

The animated feature is currently nominated for two awards at the upcoming Academy Awards — Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the company was proud to deepen its partnership with Kang, Appelhans and Sony Pictures Animation.

“With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’, Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations and genres,” Bajaria said.