‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ sequel talks underway after record-breaking OTT run

Talks have begun for a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix’s breakout animated hit of the summer.

According to reports, Netflix and Sony are already discussing a follow-up to the feature, which has gone on to become the streamer’s most-watched film of all time.

Co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the project with Chris Appelhans, has previously hinted at wanting to expand the backstories of Huntr/x members Zoey and Mira. “There’s a lot we couldn’t fit into the 85 minutes,” Kang told Variety, suggesting unresolved threads could fuel the next chapter.

The film has racked up 236 million views since its June 20 premiere, surpassing Red Notice to claim the top spot among Netflix’s most popular English-language films. It now sits alongside Carry On, Don’t Look Up, and The Adam Project in the platform’s top five.

Adding to its momentum, a sing-along theatrical release landed at No.1 at the U.S. box office with $19.2 million on opening weekend, per Deadline.

KPop Demon Hunters follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—K-pop idols who balance stardom with their secret legacy as demon slayers. The trio faces off against a rival boy band created by their ultimate nemesis, threatening both their fans and their friendship.

The sequel is still in early talks, with no official details yet on story direction or release timeline.