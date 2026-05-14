‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to get global concert tour after record-breaking success

A global concert tour based on the Oscar-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters is set to launch next year, with organisers promising a live experience inspired by the film’s music, characters and storyline.

The announcement was made during a major presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. The tour is being produced in partnership with AEG Presents, with dates and venues expected to be revealed later this year. A waitlist for ticket updates has already gone live.

Speaking at the event, Amy Reinhard said the animated feature had sparked an unusual level of global fan engagement, ranging from sing-alongs and Halloween costumes to references at the US Open and Buckingham Palace. She also claimed the film contributed to a spike in flight bookings to South Korea.

“The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love,” Reinhard said, adding that more details on participating cities would be announced in the coming months.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film follows fictional K-pop stars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, members of the globally famous girl group HUNTR/X, who secretly battle supernatural forces as demon hunters. The story blends Korean folklore with fantasy and music, while also introducing the rival boy band Saja Boys, later revealed to be demons.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film premiered in June 2025 and went on to become the platform’s most-watched English-language movie, recording more than 325 million views within its first 91 days. It also earned nearly USD 25 million during a limited theatrical release.

Its soundtrack, including the hit song Golden, received widespread commercial success and helped the film secure Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

A sequel to the film is currently in development, with Kang and Appelhans expected to return.