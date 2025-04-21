Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially married. The actress and the screenwriter tied the knot on April 20 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, with close friends and family in attendance, including actress Ashley Benson.

The couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week, finalising a relationship that began publicly in 2019 but had been building quietly behind the scenes for years. The wedding came more than three years after Stewart first confirmed their engagement.

The ceremony reflected the couple’s shared desire for simplicity over spectacle. Stewart, known for roles in films like Twilight and Spencer, had previously outlined her hopes for a laid-back wedding. “I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” she had said. “And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we’re just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after.”

Their relationship began after reconnecting at a friend’s birthday party six years ago, despite first crossing paths on a film set years prior. By August 2019, romance rumours had started circulating. A month later, Stewart confirmed her enthusiasm for taking the next step, saying she couldn’t “f--king wait” to get engaged.

Speaking about the proposal in a previous interview, Stewart revealed, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well.”

Following the ceremony, Stewart shared her sense of certainty and joy about the marriage: “I feel so lucky... It’s so nice to know something in this world. I know I’m so surely happy. I’m so stoked.”