Actor Kriti Sanon has completed the shooting schedule of her forthcoming thriller, 'Do Patti' in Manali. She took to Instagram to share her experience and appreciation for the location and team.

"Manali.. You are beautiful! Its a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti !! Cold weather, Warm hearts!Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team!@beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it!", she wrote.

She shared a video of the snowcapped mountains of Manali and wrote, "Manali!!! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL #SCHEDULEWRAP #DOPATTI."

In another story, she shared a picture of trees and wrote, "Manali Schedule Wrap #DoPatti."

The "Dilwale" actor is seen posing with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh in one of the photos that she reposted on her Instagram stories.

Under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti," which is scripted by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon, will only be available for streaming on Netflix, an over-the-top service.

The film is slated to bring spectators to the captivating hills of North India, which provide as a background for the mystery and intrigue to unravel, and take them on an exhilarating, suspenseful trip like never before.