Remember the time when Kriti Sanon who made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 movie Heropanti discussed how being an outsider with no links to the film industry influenced her career. The actor, who turns 33 on July 27, told Pinkvilla that she has been replaced in films by starkids and discussed nepotism in the entertainment industry.

Since 2014, Kriti Sanon has appeared in several films, including Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. She most recently appeared in the Adipurush movie with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, which was released in June and drew criticism for its dialogue, clothes, and many other things.

Speaking about her career, Kriti had told Pinkvilla in 2020, "I'm very ambitious and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I want to work with certain A-list directors. So I have got great opportunities but if I compare, there are a few more which I really want and I'd love to have. The difference is still there. I don't mind reaching out to directors. If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out. They would already know me, and I would have interacted with them somewhere. But after a while, only your work speaks. It probably takes way longer or more number of hit films and performances to sort of get there."

She had further said without taking any names, "I don't know if they dialled the phone or not, but someone, who was from a film family, or there was a little more buzz about that person, had replaced me. So yes, it's happened but I don't know the reason behind it. The director might have genuinely wanted that person. It has happened a few times.... It irritates you a little bit and you feel bad. What else can you do beyond a point? But everyone has their own share of successes or failures. Things happen or don't happen for a reason. Sometimes, I didn't get a film I really wanted to do and then, it hasn't worked as well. So maybe, some of it was for good".

She will appear in the movie The Crew, which also features Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Ekta and Rhea Kapoor are supporting the movie. One of Kriti's forthcoming ventures is an unnamed movie that she will be in alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also has the upcoming movie Ganapath, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Vikas Bahl is the director of the movie.

In addition, Kriti Sanon will reunite with Kajol, her Dilwale co-star, for the first film under her own production company, Blue Butterfly Films. The movie, Do Patti, will air on Netflix and was produced in association with Kathha Pictures, the new production company founded by author Kanika Dhillon.