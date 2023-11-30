Remember the time when Karan Johar made Kriti Sanon uncomfortable with a controversial question that if she feels jealous of her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt on his show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The national award-winng actor Kriti Sanon finally gave her answer to the question in an exclusive interview with Zoom. She said, "Both of us winning the National Award together was just sort of an answer to everything. If you are given a good opportunity, no matter where you come from, if you have the talent, you're going to make it. So it's all about getting the opportunities and great opportunities like Mimi and Gangubai don't come every day".

KJo questioned Kriti on if seeing her peers achieve greater things inspires her to do the same. Responding to this, the 'Mimi' actress said, "Of course, it drives me, it inspires me to do better. When you see great work, you also feel that ‘I would love to have an opportunity like that’. When Mimi as an opportunity came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much".

Kriti Sanon start the year starring alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. She later appeared with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the film Adipurush. She most recently appeared in Ganapath with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. She is also developing a few films, including Do Patti and The Crew, which are scheduled for release in 2024.