Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have starred in the Bollywood flicks Luka Chuppi (2019) and Shehzada (2019). (2023). As Kartik's 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a smash hit, Kriti shot a special video with him. Yet she was recently irritated when a reporter asked her about Kartik at an award presentation.

Kriti attended the Zee Cine Award 2023 lately. She spoke with the media on the red carpet. One interviewer questioned her, "What do you enjoy about Kartik the most?" while she was discussing her nomination for her portrayal in the 2022 film Bhediya.

"Is this the platform to talk about that?" visibly irritated Kriti questioned the reporter.

The actor had earlier addressed the rumours of her dating Kartik.

“If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be," she told Hindustan Times.

Not just Kartik, there were rumours about Kriti dating her Adipurush co-actor Prabhas, after Varun Dhawan made indirect comments about it. Clarifying the speculation, the actor had written on social media, “It’s neither Pyaar nor PR. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

The rumours began when Varun, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He went on to say that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’.

However, Kriti's last film, Shehzada, with Kartik in the lead, flopped at the box office. Shehzada is the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. Her next appearance will be in Om Raut's Adipurush.