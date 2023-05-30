Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is trending nowadays for her ‘head-turning’ ethnic looks, ranging from traditional silk saris to salwar kurtas.

After the release of the Adipurush trailer which has set the internet on fire, fans are swooning about the movie's prime actors and their captivating looks. Kriti Sanon stole the show at a star-studded event where the movie's teaser was unveiled. Thanks to her stunning sari ensemble.

In a double-drape sari by the design duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Kriti was a vision. The drape included a combination of a unique Kerala cotton sari with 24-carat gold Khadi block print and an off-white Khadi sari with a zardozi border.

Kriti Sanon accompanied her Adipurush co-star Prabhas and the film’s director on May 9 for a theatrical screening of the movie.

The actress was dressed for the occasion in a stunning Anarkali with elaborate embroidery. The classic outfit, which checked all the stylistic boxes and was ideal for the wedding or holiday season, made the celebrity seem like a Goddess. Scroll down to see Kriti's ethnic appearance.