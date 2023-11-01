In an exciting development for fans of the iconic Krrish series, Hrithik Roshan is all set to soar back onto the silver screen as the beloved superhero in the highly anticipated fourth installment, Krrish 4. The project is poised to be a thrilling addition to the superhero genre, and it's evident that Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it lives up to the expectations.

After much anticipation and discussion, the script for Krish 4 has been meticulously finalized. The visionary behind the franchise, Rakesh Roshan, penned the script with Hrithik Roshan himself meticulously reviewing it. Sources close to the project revealed that Hrithik is leaving no room for error this time around and has introduced some changes to the script to make sure the story is perfect. With the script now locked, the stage is set for production to kick off in the first half of the coming year.

According to an inside source, Hrithik is committed to getting everything right this time. "He wants to be super sure about the story for the installment, as they are revving the story after a long time and don't want to get it wrong," the source mentioned. In fact, Hrithik Roshan is ready to start shooting for Krrish 4 as early as February or March next year.

Hrithik's dedication to his role in Krrish 4 is evident not only in his script involvement but also in his physical preparation. The source revealed that he is undergoing a fitness transformation for the role, a transformation that his fans are already catching glimpses of on his social media.

As for the filming locations, the producers are exploring international destinations to bring the superhero saga to life. They have multiple options in mind, and their decision will ultimately hinge on where they can secure the best subsidies. There's even a possibility of revisiting Singapore for important sequences.

And here's some exciting news for longtime fans of the series: the makers are considering reaching out to Priyanka Chopra, who was seen in the earlier Krish movies. While there might not be a chance for Preity Zinta to return to the franchise, the team is eager to have Priyanka revisit her role and is planning to reach out to her soon to gauge her interest. Fans can only hope that this deal gets sealed, as it would be a delightful reunion for the Krrish series.

The journey of the Krrish series began with "Koi... Mil Gaya," a heartwarming tale that touched audiences around the world. Hrithik's portrayal of a specially-abled man whose life takes an extraordinary turn when an extraterrestrial being lands on Earth struck a chord with viewers.

With Hrithik Roshan's unwavering commitment to perfection, his physical transformation, and the potential return of Priyanka Chopra, Krrish 4 promises to be an extraordinary cinematic experience that will reignite the love for this iconic superhero. As the countdown begins, fans can hardly wait to witness Krrish's return and the exciting adventures that lie ahead in this eagerly anticipated superhero saga.