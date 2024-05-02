Straight out of the superhero handbook comes the news fans have been craving: Krrish 4 is officially on its way! Three years ago, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan dropped hints about the next chapter in the Krrish saga, but updates had been as scarce as hen's teeth since then. That is until recently, when director Siddharth Anand took to Twitter to give the green light on the highly anticipated sequel.

It all began with a tantalising teaser from a social media page, flaunting a poster of Roshan in his Krrish get-up, accompanied by the cryptic message, 'He's coming.' Anand didn't waste a moment, chiming in with a succinct "Yep, he is."

Krrish has solidified its place as one of Bollywood's most successful franchises, and the hype surrounding its fourth installment is electric. Reports surfaced earlier indicating that the Roshan duo, Rakesh and Hrithik, have been burning the midnight oil to conjure up a fresh and riveting concept for the upcoming film. While Hrithik is currently busy shooting War 2, whispers in the industry suggest that the script for Krrish 4 is already in its final stages, with plans to kickstart filming next year.

Reportedly, Hrithik has blocked off his summer calendar for a series of brainstorming sessions, all in the pursuit of crafting a storyline that will surpass expectations. "Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations," spilled one source to the press.

As for Roshan's recent cinematic ventures, he was last spotted in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. With Krrish 4 on the horizon, it seems the superhero saga is gearing up for another spellbinding adventure.