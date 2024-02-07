The official trailer of ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’ has been released featuring Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa in lead roles. Guru shared the trailer on Instagram, expressing excitement about the contagious laughter and infectious love in the film.

The plot centers around two couples and their quirky families. The trailer reveals the chaos that unfolds in the lives of two young lovers who marry with a false pregnancy causing unexpected twists. The story promises a musical roller coaster of emotions.

Guru Randhawa urged fans to make the film a "mega superstar" by supporting it, emphasizing that the movie portrays the life of a common man. Saiee M Manjrekar praised the crew, describing them as the kindest and sweetest team she has worked with, and expressed hope that the audience will love the film.

Guru Randhawa shared a funny anecdote about Saiee stating that he enjoyed pulling everyone's leg on set. Saiee responded by appreciating the great experience of working on the film and expressed her happiness with the final outcome.

Producer Amit Bhatia highlighted the inspiration for 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,' mentioning his close-knit family background. He emphasized that the film reflects the values he grew up with and is designed for family audiences. The movie features Anupam Kher and Ila Arun and marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,' directed by G Ashok, is set to hit theaters on February 16. The film is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia.