Asha Sharma, the esteemed actor known for her impactful roles in Indian cinema and television, has died at the age of 88. The news was announced earlier today via CINTAA's official X handle.

Sharma was a revered figure in the industry, celebrated for her roles as mother and grandmother, and her contributions to both films and television shows. Her remarkable performances left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike.

Among her notable achievements, Sharma is remembered for her compelling role in the 1970s film Do Dishayen, which starred prominent actors like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy.

Her extensive filmography includes significant projects such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. In recent years, Sharma appeared in the film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.