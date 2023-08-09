The much-awaited Kushi trailer, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has finally been released. The interfaith love tale is exquisitely staged in Kashmir's stunning surroundings. On September 1st, it will open in cinemas.

The 2 minute and 41 second long trailer begins with Samantha's Aaradhya and Vijay's Vikram journeying to Kashmir, where he falls in love. The girl turns out to be a Brahmin, and they both make an effort to convince their parents to approve of their union. Even if it doesn't work out, they still get married.

But the problems don't stop there. Aaradhya and Vikram are now married, but they are having trouble adjusting to married life and are often at odds with one another.

Along with Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya, Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

To start the countdown for the release of the trailer, Samantha posted a fresh poster from the movie. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda were shown seated next to one other on the ground. The title song, Na Rojaa Nuvve, and Aradhya are three of the movie's romantic songs that have already been made public and are very well-liked by their followers.

After the 2018 film Mahanati, Samantha and Vijay are back together in Kushi. Additionally, Samantha and director Shiva Nirvana have worked together twice before. In the 2019 film Majili, which also starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, he had previously directed her.