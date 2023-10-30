After a married couple opened Koffee With Karan season 8, the episode 2 will have Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol take over the couch to chat with host-filmmaker Karan Johar. The siblings are shown talking about topics they have never discussed before in the teaser for the forthcoming episode. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, Sunny Deol is also shown expressing his feelings over father Dharmendra's kiss.

In the first scene of the teaser, Karan greets the Deol brothers and gives them a standing ovation in recognition of their recent achievements. With three seasons of Aashram and the forthcoming movie Animal, Bobby Deol is putting in some of his greatest work, while Sunny has delivered his biggest hit, Gadar 2.

Karan went to mention how Sunny has repeatedly said that the Gadar 2 collections are organic. “What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?” asked Karan. When Sunny said it was actually a trend to inflate box office collections, Karan asked him again, “Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster’?”

Regarding his professional life, Bobby mentions that Salman Khan once said that in order to advance in his career when Sunny's wasn't going well, he climbed on Sunny's back. Then Bobby had asked Salman if he may get on his back. Bobby said that he can accept the blame for Dharmendra calling him "chalu (cunning)" if that is the case.

There was also talk over Dharmendra's kissing scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bobby mentioned that although many find it charming, they all make jokes about it. Sharing his reaction, Sunny said, “Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.” Sharing another unknown fact about Sunny, Karan also reveals, “who knows that a man who can destroy a country with a hand pump can actually be into teddy bears!”