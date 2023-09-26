The sizzling couple in town is Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The duo has made several appearances in the media since making their debut during Beyoncé's performance. The most thrilling incident occurred when Kylie accidentally flashed her phone's screen during Milan Fashion Week, revealing Timothée's background. This time, the couple was seen leaving a birthday celebration together in Paris.

A Twitter, now X, account by the name of @Bellaisasphrodid posted the video of Kylie and Timothée leaving a birthday party. This video was taken along with other paparazzi that were standing outside the place. While Kylie was wearing sunglasses in the dark, her partner was fully hooded in black. It was all smiles from the side of the Jenner sisters. The 4-second clip is more than enough to tell that Kylie was happy. This is one of the several times that the couple was spotted in public.

You can check out the video right here

https://x.com/Bellaisaphrodid/status/1706445306974359746?s=20

According to Glamour, rumours about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance first appeared on the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi in early April 2023. They may attend Coachella together, according to reports, but neither they nor anybody else has verified or refuted the reports. A'secret date' at a taco joint in Los Angeles was seen after Jenner's car was sighted at Chalamet's Beverly Hills residence on April 13.

Sources suggest that Jenner wanted to keep things quiet and enjoy herself with her pals, so they didn't go public at Coachella. On or about April 17, a source affirmed that they were in a casual relationship. Fans expressed their disbelief and scepticism over this unexpected match on social media, sparking a flurry of activity. Chalamet seemed to be mentioned in a song by Jenner's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in July, heightening the mystery surrounding their romance. There were rumours of a breakup in August, but TMZ immediately dispelled them by claiming that the pair was purposefully avoiding the media.