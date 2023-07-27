The accusation against Kylie Jenner has always been that she underwent plastic surgery and created unattainable beauty standards for women everywhere. Up until this point, the cosmetics tycoon had adamantly disputed these allegations.

Jenner has often said that she did not have any cosmetic surgery performed on her body. However, Kylie Jenner acknowledged getting her "boobs done" and the reasons she regrets it in a recent episode of The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu.

Kylie Jenner has acknowledged to having surgery after years of denial. The mother of two disclosed that she had her "boobs done" in conversation with her closest friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. When Stormi was born in 2017, Jenner revealed that she had undergone the operation months beforehand.

The 25 year old makeup mogul also added that she regrets getting her boobs done as she had ‘beautiful breasts’ before. She said, “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.” The makeup mogul further added that she would not want her daughter to go through a knife. Kylie Jenner said, “I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything.”

Kylie also mentioned that she had no idea she would become a mother at the age of 20.

The mother of two previously claimed that she had only ever had lip fillers as cosmetic surgery. She said, “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers.”

