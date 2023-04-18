Travis Scott looks to be leaving Kylie Jenner. The actor Timothée Chalamet is rumoured to be dating the mother of two. The relationship claims come months after it was rumoured that Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, daughter Stormi who is five, and son Aire who is one. Timothée and the reality TV star and entrepreneur have not yet addressed the relationship claims or stepped out in public together.

Timothée Chalamet was sighted with her buddies at the recent Coachella event. No additional information regarding their purported affair have been published, however the two were apparently seen speaking during Paris Fashion Week in January of this year.

Kylie and Timothée are dating, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. However, the insider claims that it isn't all that serious right now. "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes... It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun", one source quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

The source further revealed, "Kylie decided she didn't want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up again in January, according to reports. They previously took a break in late 2019, before resuming their relationship in February 2020. Stormi, their daughter, was born on February 1, 2018, and Aire, their boy, was born on February 2, 2022. Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kylie dated another rapper, Tyga, on and off for around two years before they split up in 2017.