Kylie Jenner shuts down breakup rumours with a simple 'like'

Kylie Jenner has quietly put an end to rumours that she and Timothée Chalamet have split — with just one click. According to reports, the beauty mogul “liked” an Instagram video shared by Chalamet only hours after reports claimed the couple had called it quits.

The post featured a trailer for his upcoming film Marty Supreme, which the Dune star captioned “MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME.” Jenner’s digital approval was all fans needed to see — the two are apparently still going strong.

Speculation about a breakup started swirling when Chalamet didn’t show up at Kris Jenner’s glitzy 70th birthday bash over the weekend. But People reports that the actor’s absence was simply due to work commitments. Sources told the outlet that Chalamet was filming Dune: Part Three overseas and couldn’t make it.

Another insider told an American media outlet that the couple remains solid, revealing that Chalamet often talks about Jenner on set and that she has visited him during filming in New York. The two even spent time together in London while he was shooting Dune.

So, despite the rumours, it seems Hollywood’s artsy-meets-glam duo is still very much together — and in love.