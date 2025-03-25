Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set to deliver their biggest cinematic spectacle yet with L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. The film, which is gearing up for a grand release on March 27, has already generated unprecedented buzz, with advance bookings crossing Rs 58 crore. Trade experts predict that Empuraan could become the fastest Malayalam film to touch the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Unprecedented hype and record-breaking advance bookings

One of the film's producers, Aashirvad Cinemas, recently shared a poster highlighting that L2: Empuraan has grossed Rs 58 crore in pre-sales alone. This milestone is a groundbreaking achievement for the Malayalam film industry. Trade experts believe the strong pre-release momentum will propel the film to historic box office figures.

Renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala pointed out, "In Kerala, Empuraan is already the most anticipated release. The film is expected to gross Rs 15 crore on its opening day. Worldwide, it could register a massive Rs 40-50 crore on Day 1, the highest-ever opening for a Malayalam film."

Sreedhar Pillai, another prominent trade expert, echoed similar sentiments, adding that the movie’s advance bookings indicate an industry-defining opening. He cited the example of the Ragam Theatre in Thrissur, which has scheduled screenings from 6 am on release day, all of which are sold out for the first four days. "Malayalam cinema does not have a strong hero-worship culture compared to other industries, yet the craze for Empuraan is unprecedented. This is truly path-breaking," he remarked.

The next chapter in the Lucifer franchise

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan continues the saga of Lucifer, which took the box office by storm upon its release. Written by Murali Gopy, the film is the second installment in what is planned as a three-part franchise. The action thriller promises to elevate the story to greater heights, with Mohanlal reprising his iconic role.

Given the massive pre-release anticipation and record-breaking bookings, L2: Empuraan is on course to become the biggest Malayalam film of 2025. As the countdown to its release begins, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly waiting to witness the historic journey of Empuraan at the box office.