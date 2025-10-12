Laapataa Ladies and Kill sweep Filmfare, dominating acting, music, and technical awards

Laapataa Ladies emerged as the night’s biggest winner at the 70th Filmfare Awards, taking home Best Film, Best Director (Kiran Rao), Best Supporting Actor Female (Chhaya Kadam), Best Supporting Actor Male (Ravi Kishan), Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer Male (Arijit Singh), Best Background Score, and Best Costume.

Kill led in technical categories, winning Best Debut Actor Male (Lakshya), Best Action, Best Sound Design, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

Other notable wins included:

Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Best Debut Actor Female: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Directors: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) & Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Critics’ Best Film: I Want To Talk

Best Story: Aditya Dhar & Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Playback Singer Female: Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Lifetime Achievement honours went to Zeenat Aman and, posthumously, Shyam Benegal, while Achint Thakkar received the RD Burman Award for upcoming music talent.

With Laapataa Ladies and Kill dominating across acting, music, and technical awards, Filmfare 70 highlighted the films that truly stood out this year.