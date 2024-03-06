The 'Laapaata Ladies' is making a splash at the box office, and we would like to highlight its Assam connection. Arabinda Neog, a music enthusiast, has found a place in Kiran Rao's inspiring movie.

He has been a long-time admirer of Ram Sampath's music and had the opportunity to work with him for the first time on a song from the movie ‘Kathal’ in 2023. This collaboration continued with more songs, including ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from the movie ‘Laapata Ladies’. The song is composed by Ram Sampath, written by Swanand Kirkire, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Neog, who brought a unique flavour to the film, shared his journey and experiences with IndiaTodayNE.

Neog's love for music blossomed in the heart of this musician during childhood, leading to a passion for singing and performing. "This interest in music creation saw a move to Mumbai in 2015 to pursue music production. A significant turning point was meeting and assisting Anurag Saikia, aiding in the development of musical skills. The musician had the opportunity to work on web series such as Gullak, Panchayat, Mismatched, and films like Mulk, Thappad, and Article 15. The year 2021 saw independent work on series like Operation MBBS, and Hostel Daze, and the journey as a BGM composer began with the 3rd season of the series 'Flames' in 2022. This journey continues with Cubicles Season 3, Flames Season 4, and upcoming series like 'Sisterhood'. The musician also had the chance to work with Amaal Malik, Jeet Ganguly, and Sandesh Sandilya, and towards the end of 2022 was introduced to Ram Sampath. Mumbai has offered opportunities and inspiring individuals, leading to daily learning and hopes of beautiful growth in the journey".

Talking about the relevance of the song in the movie the Assam born Neog said, "the song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from the movie 'Laapata Ladies' is relevant to the movie's unapologetic message due to its soothing composition and strong folkish touch. It encapsulates the beauty of raw, rural India, connecting audiences to the everyday life and events of common people".