The globally released film 'Laapataa Ladies', a joint venture of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, has garnered a robust response from audiences, grossing Rs 6.36 crores worldwide in its opening weekend.

The comedic content of the film has struck a chord with viewers, contributing to its success. The film opened with Rs 1.70 crores collection, which saw a substantial hike to Rs 3.85 crores on its second day.

The upward trend continued on the third day, taking the total to Rs 6.36 crores. The film's success is further bolstered by positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity.

The makers shared the collection figures on social media, urging viewers to watch 'Laapataa Ladies' in theatres. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogue are by Sneha Desai, whereas Divyanidhi Sharma has penned the additional dialogues.