The makers of the upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies,' featuring Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, have unveiled the teaser for the second romantic track, 'Sajni.' After the success of the first song, 'DoubtWa,' the film's producers, T-Series, shared a glimpse of the romantic track on Instagram, sung by the renowned Arijit Singh.

The teaser shared on Instagram, promises a romantic experience with Arijit Singh's soulful voice in the song 'Sajni,' set to be released in full on February 12. The film, presented by Jio Studios, is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

In a report Kiran Rao shared her excitement about the project. Aamir Khan initially discovered the story during a screenwriting competition in 2018, and after some rewriting, Rao was drawn to the tale's potential. The film set in 2001 rural India, revolves around two young brides separated during a train journey, with police officer Kishan, played by Ravi Kishan, taking on the task of investigating the missing case.

The movie received acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning a standing ovation. Produced by the team behind hits like 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal,' and 'Peepli Live,' 'Laapataa Ladies' is a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The screenplay is by Biplab Goswami, with Sneha Desai writing the screenplay and dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma contributing additional lines.

'Laapataa Ladies' is scheduled to hit theaters on March 1, offering audiences a unique blend of drama, comedy, and entertainment. Fans can anticipate a delightful cinematic experience with the film's intriguing storyline and the soul-stirring music of Arijit Singh.