Laapataa Ladies, a comedy film directed by Kiran Rao, is set to hit cinemas, and she is doing all in her power to promote it. In addition to directing Dhobi Ghat in 2011, Rao was in New Delhi today for a special screening of the movie and fielded some questions from the press on its imminent release.

In response to a question concerning Laapataa Ladies, India's official Oscar submission for 2025, a modest Kiran Rao said:

"Let's see about the box office (numbers) first, if people will come to watch and they like it, then that is going to be our first award. Just like how you all liked the film (referring to the media), if the audience likes the movie, too, then that is going to be our biggest award actually," she said according to Times Now reports.

"As far as the Oscar submissions go, they will take place next year but the Indian films that go for the Best Foreign Film category. And only one goes from the country and there is a committee that assesses all the movies that release in a year. I don't think we can even send our own nominations. I am not sure about the submissions for the Oscars. The committee assesses the good films in a given year and then they pick one. If your movie gets selected, then you go there (US) and campaign for your film. But that is a different ballgame altogether. Woh toh door ki baat hain, pehle March 1 ki award ka wait kar rahein hain hum (laughs!)" added the director.

Laapataa Ladies, a comedy film directed by Kiran Rao and starring Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam, is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.