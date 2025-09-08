Lady Gaga named ‘Artist of the Year’ at 2025 MTV VMAs

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has been crowned Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Deadline reported.

Accepting the honour on Sunday, Gaga reflected on the deeper meaning of art, calling it both a gift and a responsibility.

"I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone's heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream," she said.

The singer emphasised the role of art in building community and touching lives, adding, She continued, "Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community."

In a heartfelt message to her fans, Gaga dedicated the award to her audience and her loyal Little Monsters. "The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours," she added. "I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me," she added.

The pop icon also treated viewers to a pre-recorded performance during the star-studded gala night.