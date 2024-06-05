Lady Gaga has put an end to speculations about her pregnancy after recent photos of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding surfaced online. The pop icon, known for her bold statements, took to TikTok to shut down the rumors, posting a close-up of her bleached brows alongside a reference to Taylor Swift's song 'Down Bad.'

In the brief TikTok clip, Gaga lip-synced to an audio clip emphasizing self-confidence, stating, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic." She accompanied the video with a caption affirming her non-pregnancy status, saying, "Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym....." Gaga also used the opportunity to encourage her followers to register to vote, providing a link for easy access.

This isn't the first time Gaga has sparked speculation. In April, she drew attention after being seen with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger during a public outing. Fans quickly speculated that she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, might have gotten engaged. However, Gaga's relationship history adds context to the speculation, as she was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, with the engagement ending in February 2019.

Before Carino, Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, with their relationship lasting approximately four years until their engagement ended in February 2015. Despite these past engagements, Gaga remains focused on her music career.

During a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga revealed that she's been hard at work in the studio, crafting new music. She expressed excitement about her upcoming projects, stating that her new music ventures into unexplored territory. Gaga's dedication to her craft and her ability to captivate audiences both on and off stage continue to make her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

As Gaga dismisses pregnancy rumors and channels her creative energy into her music, fans eagerly await the next chapter of her illustrious career.